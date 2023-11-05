Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 112.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after acquiring an additional 956,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,203,000 after acquiring an additional 60,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,466,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,506,000 after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $124.26 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.09.

View Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

