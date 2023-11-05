Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.