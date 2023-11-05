Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $349.81 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

