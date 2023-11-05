Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 21,935 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,935 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

