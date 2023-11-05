Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 3,809 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Capri by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Capri by 92.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Capri by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Capri by 144.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. Raymond James lowered shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.13. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.