Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 5,430 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $9,766,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

