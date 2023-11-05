Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 779 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.41 and a 200-day moving average of $247.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.