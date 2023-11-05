Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

BSAC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.90 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.97.

BSAC opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.63 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,284,000 after buying an additional 5,888,617 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,154,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,942,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,463,000 after buying an additional 749,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,983,000 after buying an additional 527,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,342,000 after buying an additional 1,644,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

