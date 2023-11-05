Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 62,613,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,773,932. The stock has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

