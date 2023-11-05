Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 260,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

