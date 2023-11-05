Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121,459 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.