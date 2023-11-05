Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,770 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,250,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,266 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

