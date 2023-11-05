Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,210 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 75,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $45.37 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

