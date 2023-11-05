Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 435,060 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,060 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Grab were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,446,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,943,000 after buying an additional 2,457,921 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,142,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,429,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after buying an additional 448,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,964,000 after buying an additional 19,405,959 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.33 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

