Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $266,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $230.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.