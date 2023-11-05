Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Bath & Body Works has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

