BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises 1.5% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 45.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 40.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 33.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $39.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 151.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

