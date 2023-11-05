BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $1,543,572,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in BCE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,797,000 after buying an additional 239,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BCE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,794,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

