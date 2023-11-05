BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$2.34-2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$18.75-19.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.24 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.43.

NYSE BCE opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. BCE has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

