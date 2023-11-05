Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 30th

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $21.24 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $934.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

