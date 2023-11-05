Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,710 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $67.19. 2,010,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.07 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.