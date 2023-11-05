Bfsg LLC Buys 2,715 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,170,024,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.88 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

