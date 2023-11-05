Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 149,564 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.35% of Bio-Techne worth $44,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

