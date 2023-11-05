Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECH

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.