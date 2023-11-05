BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Free Report) by 288.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,694 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.65% of BioPlus Acquisition worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIOS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

BioPlus Acquisition stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

