Bioventus (BVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Bioventus has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.24–$0.20 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $137.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. On average, analysts expect Bioventus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Bioventus stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $301.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Bioventus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

In other news, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 111,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $499,960.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,768,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,256,692.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony P. Bihl III bought 13,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,520.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 111,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $499,960.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,768,835 shares in the company, valued at $30,256,692.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190,160 shares of company stock worth $854,928. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bioventus by 123.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

