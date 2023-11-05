Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

BGI opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

