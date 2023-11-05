BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11,840.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,768 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $45,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $13.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $657.97. 894,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,487. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $655.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $675.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

