BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.61% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $37,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

ICSH opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

