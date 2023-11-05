Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Reduced by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.1% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BX traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.90. 4,573,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.