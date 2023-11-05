Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Decreased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 12.7% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Block by 25.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Block by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Block stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. UBS Group cut Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

