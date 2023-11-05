Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.38 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.68 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.64 ($0.03), with a volume of 401,460 shares traded.
Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Up 4.6 %
The company has a market cap of £19.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 27.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.37.
About Borders & Southern Petroleum
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Borders & Southern Petroleum
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.