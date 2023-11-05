Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.24.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

