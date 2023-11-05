Broad Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRAC) Shares Down 0.1%

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.00. 5,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 21,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Broad Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 315,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition by 161.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,442,000.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

