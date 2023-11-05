Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $882.68 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $453.28 and a 12 month high of $925.91. The company has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $856.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $816.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

