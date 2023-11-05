Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $177.12 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $189.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.