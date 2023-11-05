Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target at $36.68

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.12.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

CFLT opened at $17.75 on Friday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $115,607.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 131,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Confluent by 27.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 128.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 2,001.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

