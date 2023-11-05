Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) PT at $54.52

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.05.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,328,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,893 shares of company stock worth $1,667,945 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

