Brokerages Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $6.52

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.52.

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 2.08. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.