Brokerages Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Target Price at $6.67

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KPTI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPTI

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 41,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $50,190.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,070.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 25,527 shares of company stock valued at $35,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,093 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56,803.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,991,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,113 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.89 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.