Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,542,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521,675 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises approximately 1.3% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.57% of Brookfield worth $1,970,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,698. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.26%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

