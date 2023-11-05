Brookfield Renewable Co. (BEPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable has a payout ratio of -4,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.15) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -900.0%.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3,562.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

