Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of -1,687.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 900.0%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $23.07 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

