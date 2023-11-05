Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

BTX stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

