Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $558.95 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 368,334 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.5% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $558,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.88 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

