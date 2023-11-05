Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 796 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.6% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,400 shares of company stock worth $46,601,744 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE K opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kellanova from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

