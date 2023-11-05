Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 29.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Bunge by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 463,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,694,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.27.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

