Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $132.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average is $155.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

