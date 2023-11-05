Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cactus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

Cactus stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.99 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $99,911.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,791 shares of company stock worth $16,614,715. 17.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

