Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.82.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.